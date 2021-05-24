Labasa records two more COVID-19 cases

Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in Labasa.

However, the two are quarantine cases.

FBC News understands the two are part of a group of repatriates from Viti Levu in the past week.

Article continues after advertisement

One of the two was tested positive at the Labasa College quarantine facility and the other was a home quarantine case.

They are both now at the Malau Quarantine facility.

Altogether there are three active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Division.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard