Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians

Labasa is preparing to receive its people who have been stranded in Viti Levu.

Provincial Administrator Macuata and head of the Macuata COVID-19 Taskforce Kalivati Rabuka says they have set up and prepared two quarantine facilities for the returning individuals.

In a briefing with the Labasa Chamber of Commerce, Rabuka says the repatriation was put on hold as several of those registered to travel from Viti Levu on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

He says while they are not sure when the repatriation will commence, they have the big responsibility of ensuring that Macuata remains safe from the virus.

Chamber President Satish Kumar says it’s important that Labasa remains COVID-free and they are confident the taskforce will work to maintain this status.

Kumar says the business community stands ready to assist the taskforce when needed.

The two quarantine facilities for Macuata are the Fiji Forest Industries Facility in Malau and Labasa College.

