Full Coverage
Labasa Police on alert

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 12:53 pm

Police in Labasa continue to carry out awareness on COVID-19 safety measures to the general public.

This morning, officers were in the Labasa market reminding vendors of the importance of social distancing and the wearing of the face mask.

Those not wearing masks were told to do so.

Article continues after advertisement

In Town, a police vehicle is announcing the COVID-19 guidelines to people on the streets.

They are also visiting residential areas around Labasa doing the same.

Businesses and shops across town are not allowing customers in unless they wear face masks.

Notices have been put up in all shops, stressing the need to wear a mask or customers will be denied entry.

Majority of individuals in town today were seen wearing face masks.

