COVID-19
Labasa Market vendors urged to wear masks, gloves

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 4:20 pm

Labasa Market vendors have been directed to wear face masks and gloves as they serve customers in the markets.

Vendor Sher Ali Munah says officers from the Labasa Town Council carried out awareness with the vendors and informed them of precautionary measures due to the outbreak of COVID 19.

Munah says most of the vendors are adhering to the directive given by the council while some cannot get face masks as it is out of stock.

The vendors have also been advised not to shake hands with customers, to maintain a two-meter distance from each other and their customers and to wash their hands after every 20 minutes or after serving two or three customers.

Vendor Saras Wati says they are also reminded of these precautionary measures over the PA system by the Market Master every morning.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government has decentralized the main market operation to deal with overcrowding and the lack of physical distancing of buyers.

A new temporary mini-market has now been set up at Labasa Town Council Car Park near Shop and Save Supermarket to complement operations at the main municipal market from tomorrow.

The Ministry is also urging consumers to do their marketing in their neighbourhood markets or mini markets.

Click here for more on COVID-19

