Labasa hospital places COVID-19 restrictions

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
April 21, 2021 4:18 pm
The Labasa hospital

The Labasa Hospital will have some new changes in its operation due to the COVID-19 restrictions now in force nationwide.

Medical Superintendent Labasa Hospital Dr Jaoji Vulibeci says visiting hours will strictly be from 11am to 12pm only.

He says each patient is allowed only two visitors.

There will now be only one entry point into the hospital.

All those coming into the hospital will be required to go through the screening shed which is in front of the Accident and Emergency Department.

Physical distancing and hand washing is a must.

Wearing of masks is recommended.

