Labasa Hospital not receiving people at General Out-Patient

The Labasa Hospital will not be receiving any individuals in their General Out-Patient Department from tomorrow.

Effective from Monday 6th April 2020, all GOPD services will be diverted to the Nasea Health Center.

The Labasa Hospital will now be used to isolate all patients confirmed with the Coronavirus or COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Members of the public in the greater Labasa areas are advised to go to Nasea Health centre for common minor ailments.

All emergencies and deliveries will still be accepted at the Labasa Hospital.

Hospital visiting hours will now be reduced to 11am to 12pm daily.

This new arrangement will be constantly reviewed.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19