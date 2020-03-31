Home

COVID-19

Labasa Hospital not receiving people at General Out-Patient

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 5, 2020 4:45 pm
The Labasa Hospital will not be receiving any individuals in their General Out-Patient Department from tomorrow.

Effective from Monday 6th April 2020, all GOPD services will be diverted to the Nasea Health Center.

The Labasa Hospital will now be used to isolate all patients confirmed with the Coronavirus or COVID-19.



Members of the public in the greater Labasa areas are advised to go to Nasea Health centre for common minor ailments.

All emergencies and deliveries will still be accepted at the Labasa Hospital.

Hospital visiting hours will now be reduced to 11am to 12pm daily.

This new arrangement will be constantly reviewed.

