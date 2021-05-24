Home

Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 9, 2021 12:18 pm

The drive-thru vaccination in Labasa has gotten off to a slow start.

Starting last Friday, the Ministry of Health team vaccinated only a few Fijians.

Jitendra Sami of Siberia, Labasa says the drive-through is an excellent initiative that will help those who have a busy schedule.

Sami brought his wife to get her first dose of the vaccine and says the process is simple and convenient.

Rahul Deo of Rahul Investment also received his 1st dose of the vaccine at the drive-thru.

Deo told FBC News, he is glad to have received his vaccination and is urging others in Labasa not to delay.

The drive-thru vaccination has been set up to help vaccinate as many Fijians in Macuata as possible.

To date, 82.9 percent of the eligible population in Macuata or 37,803 people have received their 1st dose.

Only 4, 249 Fijians or 9.3 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

