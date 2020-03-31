Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre

Labasa College has been identified as one of the potential isolation facility for government in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are looking at all government facilities available and also those that are near the high population density areas.

Dr Waqainabete says in this regard, Labasa College is an area of interest for them.

However, he says he cannot clarify at this stage how they will be using the facility.

FBC News understands, the girl’s dormitory at Labasa College was cleared out last week by parents of the borders for this purpose after being notified by school management.

