Mother happy to be back in Lautoka|Over 830 direct and casual contacts for patient nine|Two came back from India says Minister|Lautoka man cleared of suspected COVID-19|Family in Wakaya defies confinement directive|FNPF to directly list down employers affected by COVID-19|You have a major role to play: Doctor Sahukhan|Fijians told to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions|We must break the COVID-19 chain of transmission: Dr Waqainabete|Lautoka residents happy that lockdown lifted|42 arrests, two trekked past border restriction|Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva|Kashmir lockdown lifted after COVID-19 test returns negative|Holy week celebrations are different: Dr Reuben|Part of Kashmir in Lautoka under lockdown|RB Patel reduces operating hours|Employee of Jade MHCC in self-isolation|Two crisis at once says PM|28 Police officers currently in self-isolation|We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho|Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed|Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced|130 close contacts of patient nine|Two new cases detected in isolation|Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre|
COVID-19

Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 6, 2020 3:01 pm
Labasa College has been identified as one of the potential isolation facility for government.

Labasa College has been identified as one of the potential isolation facility for government in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are looking at all government facilities available and also those that are near the high population density areas.

Dr Waqainabete says in this regard, Labasa College is an area of interest for them.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says he cannot clarify at this stage how they will be using the facility.

FBC News understands, the girl’s dormitory at Labasa College was cleared out last week by parents of the borders for this purpose after being notified by school management.

The Vakatale Girls Hotel is located along Damanu Street, in Labasa Town.

Click here for more on COVID-19

