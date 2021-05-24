Labasa cases remain under observation

The four active COVID-19 cases in Labasa remain under observation and assessment.

These include the three cases from Namara Tiri Settlement and a repatriate case who are now all at the Malau Quarantine Facility.

According to the Ministry of Health, no new cases have been identified so far.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, today is Day 14 of the lockdown at Namara Tiri Settlement.



The Namara Tiri Settlement

FBC News understands, the final round of swabbing will be conducted today before a decision is made on the lifting of restrictions including the curfew.

The public in the North is reminded to listen to advice and continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

The Ministry says at this stage, vaccination with widespread COVID safe measures remains the mainstay in preventing escalated community spread.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard