Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures

Concerns have been raised regarding students of some schools in Nadi seen disregarding COVID-safe measures.

An eyewitness sent videos to FBC News whereby several students were seen walking out of a school without facemasks.

At the exit, some teachers were spotted allowing students to pass through.

Parents have told FBC News that many are concerned about sending their children to school because they see measures being ignored.

There are also concerned, that students in Nadi gather at the bus stand and are often seen not masking and mingling after school.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says she is disappointed at what transpired and she is talking to divisional and district officers to address the issue.