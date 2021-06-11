Korovou residents live in fear following COVID cases

People in Korovou, Tailevu are fearful now following the confirmation of four COVID-19 cases.

Resident, Semi Roko says a town that was bustling with farmers and traders, is now filled with the sound of police sirens.

Roko says less people are coming to town as most residents prefer to stay indoors to avoid any exposure to the virus.

“I was doing my shopping yesterday when I saw the whole place in Maji being cordoned off. We can also see police patrols here and there. Maji is where most government officials reside. This is something that is new to us especially villagers living this side. We can feel that the virus is here. So for me and my family, it’s safe that we stay home.”

Korovou town is the only shopping centre that caters for villages in Tailevu North including the Natovi jetty and the Nayavu government station in Wainibuka.