Korea provides protective gear

The Korea International Cooperation Agency Fiji Office has donated medical supplies containing personal protective equipment and non-contact infrared body & surface thermometers.

The donations worth $290,000 are in response to the COVID-19 situation in Fiji.

1,895 PPE kits include surgeon gowns, disposable masks (N95), non-woven aprons & masks, dental bib and masks with eye shield.

500 non-contact thermometers are also part of the package, reducing the risk of spreading disease when people are being evaluated.

Another batch of PPE Kits worth $130,000 is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

All supplies have been procured from a local distributor Medica Pacifica.

KOICA Country Director Kapchae Ra says they are grateful to healthcare professionals who have worked hard to keep Fijians safe and protected.