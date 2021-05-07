Keep the Faith: Dr Fong

The Ministry of Health is pleading with Fijians to heed their advisories before it’s too late.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong is reassuring Fijians that all that seems lost now will be restored once we contain the virus.

He says that our full freedom of movement must be sacrificed through this period give that we are at war with an enemy barren of mercy.

“The harder we come down on this virus now, the sooner this will be over. I’ve asked you before, and I’ll ask you again: Keep the faith, Fiji. If you’re running a business that has been closed: Keep the faith that you can open again once it is safe to do so. If you’re running a school: Keep the faith that classrooms can open once we kill-off this virus. If you are unable to work: Keep the faith that you will work again once Fiji is COVID-Contained”

Dr Fong made an emotional attempt saying that home is the safest place to be and adds that we are battling an enemy that preys on the most innocent of exchanges, a mask-less conversation, a handshake, a hug.