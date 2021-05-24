Home

Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 13, 2021 12:45 pm
[File Photo]

The biggest city in the country is not compromising safety from COVID during this festive season sale.

Suva City Council Chief Executive, Azam Khan says they are strategizing to prevent any repetition of the second wave of the outbreak.

Fijians who’ll be visiting Suva to do their Christmas shopping have been warned that breaches will not be tolerated.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are very much working closely with MCTTT and our Permanent Secretary for Local Government has been leading this initiative of ensuring that the COVID framework within the city is very much promoted and compliant with.”

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says many retailers will be able to get back on track and they cannot afford to have another wave of the virus.

“Because it’s very important that we continue with the business and no one wants to close down in case there’s another wave. So we are making sure that everything is going in the right direction.”

These two stakeholders are working with MCTTT, Fiji Police and the Ministry of Health to ensure that Suva remains safe despite the high engagements and foot traffic in the city.

