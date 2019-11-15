Home

Kavewa Island on lockdown

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 21, 2020 11:47 am

The island of Kavewa in the district of Nadogo in Macuata is on total lockdown.

A meeting of village elders on Thursday night resolved that a total lockdown would ensure the safety of villagers from the spread of the Coronavirus or COVID-19.

As such, the elders are advising the public, especially in Macuata that no one from the mainland of Vanua Levu, especially from Labasa Town should travel or visit the island.

All fishermen who fish around the islands should keep away from the fishing ground from today.

People of Kavewa Island who are in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu are also advised to remain where they are until advised to return.

The restriction applies to all nearby islands as well.

