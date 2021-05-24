Home

Kadavu villagers on high alert

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 21, 2021 12:10 pm

With increasing cases of COVID-19 in Kadavu and unnecessary movement restricted, villagers are hoping the island won’t be the next red zone area.

Movement restrictions on the island mean travel between villages has been halted with health teams preparing to swab more people in the coming days.

Vunisea Villager Kitty Dansey says their biggest fear is that some people on the island have not been vaccinated.

“Last night, we saw a government vessel arriving with health teams along with authorities from the disciplined forces. Police on the island have set up checkpoints and taped off some areas. We can’t even travel to nearby islands. Even though the cases are in Yale, Naioti. We can’t risk it. Majority of us have not been vaccinated. Many shops are getting empty but right now the provisional office is preparing our rations.”

Another villager Jone Nanovu, says village heads have informed their respective communities that swabbing will also be conducted.

“Many of us travel to other islands daily so we don’t know who we may have come into contact with. We are staying at home. The island is usually busy during the day but now there’s hardly any movement.”

Vunisea where the majority of government stations are located is closely monitoring the swell of COVID cases in Rakiraki, Yale.

