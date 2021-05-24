Home

Kadavu COVID patient dead, Ministry starts investigation

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 19, 2021 1:33 pm

The Ministry of Health has recorded a case of COVID-19 on Kadavu Island.

This has been confirmed by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong.

Dr Fong says the case was recorded from Rakiraki in Yale.

Article continues after advertisement

This is a 63-year-old woman who was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Vunisea Hospital on Tuesday.

The Permanent Secretary says her family had reported she had been coughing having fever and shortness of breath.

She was swabbed as per protocols and tested positive for the virus.

Dr Fong says the case is being classified as under investigation.

He says an early investigation has indicated the 63-year-old had contact with individuals who travelled unauthorized between Suva and Kadavu.

He adds a response team is currently investigating the case and conducting public health investigations with testing and quarantine of contacts.

The Ministry is calling on maritime islanders to not engage in unauthorized travel from Viti Levu.

Dr Fong seeks the support of village leaders and elders to support current efforts to protect people in the maritime from COVID-19.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.