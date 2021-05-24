Kadavu cases spike, five more dead

There have been 303 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

There have also been five deaths between August 19th and 22nd.

One death was reported from the Central Division and four from the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

An 84-year-old unvaccinated man from Nakasi died at home.

A 61-year-old woman from Tavua who had only received one dose died at the Tavua Hospital 5 days after admission.

A 56-year-old unvaccinated woman died at the Lautoka Hospital 7 days after admission while a 56-year-old man died at the Ba Mission Hospital he was not vaccinated.

A 50-year-old man from Nadi died three days after being admitted to the Lautoka Hospital. He had only received one dose of the vaccine.

There have been 4 more deaths of positive patients classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

Of the new cases reported, 185 are from the Western Division, 33 are from the Central Division and 85 from Kadavu.

There have been 1,468 new recoveries, which means that there are now 19,097 active cases.

10,252 active cases are in the Central Division, 8,713 in the West, one in Nabouwalu and 131 in Kadavu.