K9E Brothers try and make ends meet

Many families have been badly hit by the effects of COVID-19, leaving sole breadwinners jobless and without financial support.

Among them is a group of young men from the Western Division laid off from the tourism jobs.

The K9E brothers, are making ends meet by providing general cleaning services in return for groceries and other household supplies.

Article continues after advertisement

Team leader Adriu Naisiroki says they must continue with the hustle.

“Our service is like general whatever a family needs in order to keep a house and a compound clean and to keep them living we do that, we do cleaning , we do weeding , light carpentry work we do maintenance.”

Having worked all over the West for the past few weeks, Naisiroki and his team are currently in Suva in response to demand for their services

“From there on we posted up the services that we can offer and I’m amazed the very first time we posted up there were like about 7000 response to that post and my messages was just full of those in need for that kind of services.”

Due to the increasing demand of people wanting to get their yards and houses cleaned, the K9E brothers have had full bookings throughout the week, they return home to Ba tonight.