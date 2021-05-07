Home

Juveniles charged for attacking police officers

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 15, 2021 7:51 am

Two teenagers who allegedly threw stones at two police officers on Thursday night will be appearing at a special court sitting in Suva today.

The two officers were attending to a report of an alleged gathering at the Tamavua-I-Wai settlement when they were allegedly stoned by two accused aged 16 and 17.

They are charged with one count each of criminal intimidation, failure to comply with orders and resisting arrest.

The alleged incident resulted in damage to a police vehicle.

Police are calling on parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and not leave them alone at night.

The Force is reminding the public that attacks or threats against officers during the execution of their duties will not be taken lightly.

