Juveniles arrested for crossing containment zone

Two juveniles have been arrested for breaching the Health restrictions in place.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says the duo were crossing the containment zone from Nakasi to Narere.

Three others were found loitering during curfew hours in the Raiwaqa and Narere area.

Tudravu says 24 cases have been recorded in the Western Division.

Five women were arrested for gathering in a church at Nadevo village in Navosa.

Nine people were found to have breached the Health restrictions by crossing the Vakabuli lockdown point from Ba to Lautoka while four others were arrested in Rakiraki for social gathering.

A 53-year-old man was arrested in the Northern Division for driving without a valid reason in Labasa town during curfew hours.

Tudravu says the Central and Eastern Division did not record any case.