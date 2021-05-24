July represents worst COVID-19 situation

Barely two weeks in, July is already panning out to be the worst month for the second wave of the pandemic for Fiji.

The past fortnight has seen people die from COVID-19 on a daily basis with as many as six deaths in a 24 hour period.

July has also seen record numbers of new infections with cases well above 400 on any given day.

Article continues after advertisement

A new record was set on Monday with 873 cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong had earlier warned that at its peak, the second wave of the pandemic would see more than 800 cases on a daily basis.

There remain worries that more people will become severely ill from COVID-19 and there will be more deaths.

Of the 11,962 cases in the second wave, 7,614 have been recorded in July alone.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard