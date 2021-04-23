Journalists are working hard: FMA

Journalists have recently being ridiculed and attacked on social media platforms for their work.

Fijian Media Association President Stanley Simpson says despite the hard work that journalists do on a daily basis they are still being judged and targeted by some social media users.

This comes at a time where the nation is battling its second wave of the pandemic and journalists are working to ensure Fijians are well-informed.

As for journalists, they should just keep on doing their job, they should not let comments on Facebook or twitter or people sitting at home making sarcastic comments about them deter them from doing their work.

Simpson says all media outlets have been doing their utmost best to do good work for the people if Fiji.