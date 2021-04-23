Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 LIVE briefing|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Ra source still not confirmed|Rakiraki case a cause of concern|Screening is far from effective: PS|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|Too much movement in Makoi|Fiji to get 250k jabs|Latest cases to impact economy and tourism: RBF|New COVID stats shows increase|PM visits check points|Fijian economy expected to mend|Religious leaders urge people to follow COVID protocols|WHO tells nations not to let guard down|Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly|Don't be complacent: Samarasinha|Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures|FHEC recommend arrangements of support services|Journalists are working hard: FMA|It’s a painful period that’s needed to fight the virus|Namara villagers caught entering Logani lockdown area|Trio charged over breach of COVID-19 laws|Seasonal workers leave for Australia|We need to assume Viti Levu is exposed: Doctor Fong|Viti Levu under distress|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Journalists are working hard: FMA

Shweta Vandana Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 29, 2021 11:57 am

Journalists have recently being ridiculed and attacked on social media platforms for their work.

Fijian Media Association President Stanley Simpson says despite the hard work that journalists do on a daily basis they are still being judged and targeted by some social media users.

This comes at a time where the nation is battling its second wave of the pandemic and journalists are working to ensure Fijians are well-informed.

Article continues after advertisement

As for journalists, they should just keep on doing their job, they should not let comments on Facebook or twitter or people sitting at home making sarcastic comments about them deter them from doing their work.

Simpson says all media outlets have been doing their utmost best to do good work for the people if Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.