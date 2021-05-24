Jone Vakarisi back in custody

Renowned felon, Jone Vakarisi is back in custody for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Vakarisi appeared in court last Wednesday for allegedly abducting a minor.

He was released on bail by the Suva Magistrates Court on strict bail conditions.

Vakarisi had been ordered by the court not to re-offend, not to interfere with witnesses and to reside at his home in Rewa Street Samabula at all times.

He was also ordered to report to Samabula Police Station every Sunday between 6am to 6pm .

The prosecution had objected to his bail and alleged that he was the instigator of a brawl at Mead Road in Nabua last Monday.