Jittu brawl posed a greater risk: Dr Fong

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 23, 2021 6:53 pm
The brawl in Jittu Estate, Suva

There were no winners of the brawl in Jittu Estate, Suva except for the COVID-19 virus itself.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says he was disturbed by looking at the brawl footage circulating on social media.

Doctor Fong says such outbursts of violence are never acceptable.

Article continues after advertisement

“If even one of the dozens involved in the altercation was carrying the virus, every member of that community was placed at risk, the officers involved in breaking up the fight were put at risk, as were their colleagues and members of their families.”

Meanwhile, five people from the Jittu Estate settlement in Suva appeared in court this afternoon, charged with one count of assault.

The accused, including two juveniles, were allegedly involved in a free-for-all brawl in the squatter settlement on Sunday.

[Source: Fijian Government]

