Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccine

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 10, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: Supplied]

The Japanese Government will be providing 56,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Japan to Fiji.

Japanese Ambassador, Kawakami Fumihiro says urgent arrangements are being made with COVAX to deliver these doses.

Fumihiro says as the co-host of the COVAX Vaccine Summit in June, Japan had announced to contribute an additional 800 million USD to COVAX, on top of the 200 million USD already contributed.

Article continues after advertisement

Japan has also committed to supplying vaccines to countries and regions.

Fumihiro is confident that successful vaccination will not only help Fijians stay safe from COVID-19 but also build a pathway to re-emergence of livelihoods, increase employment and broader economic recovery.

Japan has supported Fiji through its ODA funding such as the Emergency Yen Loan worth $200 million formalized earlier this year.

In addition to its contribution to COVAX, Japan has extended its support through international organizations such as UNICEF and UNDP.

Fumihiro says the vaccines will be a new milestone of Japan’s assistance to Fiji.

The Japanese Ambassador says he is sure that Fiji will overcome this second wave of COVID-19, and will revitalize its economy through re-opening of its borders and resurgence of its key industries in a short period of time.

He re-affirms that Japan will stand with Fiji all the way.

