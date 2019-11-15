Its wicked says Doctor Waqanibete

The Minister for Health says it is a shameful day when confidential details of COVID-19 patients are made available on the public domain.

This comes after the finer details started to circulate, regarding the confidential details of the two patients, who tested positive yesterday.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Ministry of Health staff are devastated that someone is leaking confidential information.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqanibete adding his disgust on the matter.

“In my opinion, weird and also insensitive and also wicked has done that. Irrespective of who he or she is within the Ministry of Health, we will deal with the appropriate disciplinary process. We have also informed the Police cybercrime unit and they are looking into that because certainly, we don’t accept that.”

Police confirm it has already started an investigation into the case.