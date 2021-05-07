Its only precautionary measures in Labasa

The movement within Labasa Hospital and isolation centres is only precautionary and not a need for alarm.

This is what sources have told FBC News, saying there is not a confirmed case as yet in Vanua Levu.

They say all measures were being put in place to ensure that should there be any case originate from some of the contact tracing that happened, Labasa would be prepared.

They also say with much speculation on social media, Fijians need to wait for official announcements from the Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong.