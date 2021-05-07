Home

Four new cases recorded, as lockdown lifted|Suva/Nausori curfew to be lifted tomorrow|Relaxation for businesses in non-containment areas|It’s not a 30 day war: Dr Fong|More than 7,000 contacts under quarantine|Nadali cordoned off after four positive cases|Backlog of swab to be sent overseas|Individual travelled to Labasa in containment breach|Businesses must adopt COVID safe measures|China renders support to Fiji|Food registration ends, new protocols expected tonight|We provide verified information reiterates Doctor Fong|Woman claims she was chased out of her house|Ministry formulates vaccination roll-out plan|Heavy fines for Manager and worker of DVD shop|Brutality against persons with psychosocial disability to be investigated|Non-essential business in curfew breach|Parts of Labasa Hospital cordoned off|Association disappointed with non-compliant businesses|Breach of protocols hinders ration distribution|Its only precautionary measures in Labasa|Australia ramps up Pacific Labour Scheme|Wear a facemask or risk being arrested: LTA|Supermarkets resume operations|Two isolation centres set up in North|
It’s not a 30 day war: Dr Fong

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 18, 2021 8:51 pm

The current COVID-19 outbreak is more serious than anything Fiji has faced and it will not be a 30-day war according to Permanent Secretary for Heath Doctor James Fong.

Today marks exactly 30 days since the first case of 2021 was detected.

Dr Fong says it took the same length of time to contain last year’s outbreak, however, this time around the variant is more transmissible, and the clusters are larger and more widespread.

“And I can sadly promise you that today will not be the last day that we announce new local cases. We may have found thousands of contacts, but it will take many more days of testing to know how many people may be positive and how our containment strategy must evolve in response”.

Dr Fong is once again urging Fijians to stay home unless you need to get food, medicine, or other essential items as the threat is out there.

