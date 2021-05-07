It’s not a 30 day war: Dr Fong

The current COVID-19 outbreak is more serious than anything Fiji has faced and it will not be a 30-day war according to Permanent Secretary for Heath Doctor James Fong.

Today marks exactly 30 days since the first case of 2021 was detected.

Dr Fong says it took the same length of time to contain last year’s outbreak, however, this time around the variant is more transmissible, and the clusters are larger and more widespread.

“And I can sadly promise you that today will not be the last day that we announce new local cases. We may have found thousands of contacts, but it will take many more days of testing to know how many people may be positive and how our containment strategy must evolve in response”.

Dr Fong is once again urging Fijians to stay home unless you need to get food, medicine, or other essential items as the threat is out there.