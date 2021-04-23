It’s a painful period that’s needed to fight the virus

Fijians have to go through a painful period, which includes staying in confined areas, if we are to overcome the deadly B1617 variant of COVID-19 sweeping across Viti Levu.

This comes as Fijians continue to line up at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Toorak, Suva, trying to obtain a pass for movement between containment zones.

While many have told us this is for valid reason, as that announced by MOH Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, there are others who are confused on what and who is entitled to the passes.

Doctor Fong had yesterday said they will now be only issuing passes to those who need it for funerals and medical emergencies.

The ministry says it’s trying its level best to serve those are in urgent need of passes and are lined up at the MOH.

Doctor Fong says there are tough decisions to be lade and people need to understand and make some sacrifices if we are to win our battle against the second wave.

“What we do want to do, is we want freight, food and fuel to move but no human beings. Just the human beings to stay in their containment areas. I realize the difficulty that many people will face and this is not something we do easily. My choices are very simple, its only forward, nothing else. Get rid of the virus, there is no other option. And because I only got the option, it does mean that we have to go through a painful period for us to get rid of something that is a threat to all of us.”

The ministry announced yesterday that the list of dialysis patients is also at the border with the police teams but has strongly encouraged these patients to enter and stay within the lockdown for the next 14 days.

It says the exchange of food and medicines supply can be facilitated at the border provided delivery arrangements to the border and from the border to the recipient is organized by requesting party.