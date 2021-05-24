It will take time to reduce COVID consequences

Coronavirus and its many variants will remain endemic for a long time to come says Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

He also highlights that the consequences of the virus will reduce over a length of time.

Doctor Fong says based on severe disease and death data, it is obvious that nationwide resilience building will need to focus on preventing the development of chronic diseases, and ensuring that it is well controlled.

The PS says the three waves of COVID-19 have clearly demonstrated the need for everyone to choose healthier lifestyles and support each other when one makes such a choice.

Doctor Fong says even if a person has a chronic disease, making healthier choices will make them stronger and more resilient in the face of this virus.

He adds choices around physical activity, food portions, and food choices are now more important than ever before.

Doctor Fong says the health statistics over the last few years show that over 80% of total deaths in Fiji are attributed to Non-Communicable Diseases deaths, and between 30-40% of these are premature deaths.

He says to put an average figure on NCD deaths per year, Fiji records around 5828 deaths annually.