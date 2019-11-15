Isolation facility prepared in Makoi

An Isolation facility has been established at the Makoi Maternity Hospital in Nasinu.

The facility will be used for COVID-19 positive children and pregnant mothers who go into labour.

This facility also has an Intensive Care Unit with ventilators.

The Ministry of Health is also preparing the new hospital in Ba in case more COVID-19 positive patients are recorded.

Meanwhile, the Republic Of Fiji Military Forces engineers are working tirelessly to build the incinerator at the Navua Hospital.

