Island students determined to return next year

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 20, 2021 10:55 am

The students, parents, and teachers of Moce Secondary School in the Lau group are determined to re-visit various prominent places in Suva.

Around 15 students traveled from the island for their education excursion in Suva, one week before the COVID-19 restrictions were imposed.

School Vice-Principal, Vunise Taufa says they may be disappointed with the cancellation of the planned visitations and the participation in the Women’s Cricket qualifier, but remain optimistic to return next year.

“As teachers, we have to come with plans. Due to the restrictions that the government has put into place, we have organized activities for our students we were given holiday assignment from school, so after breakfast, we have to our assignment from 10 to 12.”

The team is stranded in Suva for a month now.

Taufa adds the support from various organizations, the Education Ministry, relatives, and friends is enormous during their period of stay in Kinoya.

