Irresponsible words may have deadly consequences: Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 4:06 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong

The Fiji Times published the headline “Vaccines do not protect you from getting the virus” has been labelled as a reckless comment.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says many people will be swayed by it without ever reading the article.

Dr Fong says their irresponsible words may have deadly consequences.

“That is because we know that people must have faith in the information we give because they will make important decisions based on that information.”

Dr James Fong says their headline was wrong and it is contradicted by science.

Fiji Times editor in chief Fred Wesley in his response says it is unfortunate that readers who may not have read the article may have wrongly interpreted the headline.

Wesley adds the online headline was taken off comments from Dr Fong.

