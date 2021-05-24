Investigation rules out vaccine adverse events

The Ministry of Health is tracking reports of side effects experienced after the COVID-19 vaccination, otherwise known as adverse events.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says to date, they’ve recorded 56 reports and of these 51 were not serious and the usual side-effects experienced after a person is vaccinated.

Doctor Fong says in addition, they’ve also conducted thorough investigation into five potential adverse events due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

He adds following the investigation, it has been determined that none of this was as a result of the vaccine.

The PS highlights the investigation was carried out by their specialist medical teams, in consultation with specialists from Australia and the World Health Organization.

Doctor Fong adds in the coming weeks, they will be going out into communities, especially those with low vaccination coverage, and reaching those who are unvaccinated.

As of Thursday, 94.6% of the target population have received at least one dose and 43.6% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard