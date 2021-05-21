Investigation for Navy personnel to determine future measures

The Health Ministry says the outcome of its investigation into a latest COVID-19 case with an unknown source, will determine future measures.

This is after a member from Fiji Navy from Tacirua who presented to the Nuffield Health Centre in Tamavua with symptoms, where he was swabbed and tested positive.

He is not as yet linked to any of the current clusters and cases.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says depending on what their investigations reveal about this case, the Ministry may recommend extensions of health protection measures.

He adds the Navy person was identified through their community surveillance programme, which includes swabbing of people who present with symptoms to screening clinics or health centres.