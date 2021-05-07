Internal investigation into impersonating case

The Fiji Police Force says an internal investigation is being carried out to fix their internal operating procedures.

This after a man was charged for impersonating an officer for almost three weeks.

Police say the man claiming to be from Sigatoka, posed as an officer at the Raiwaqa Police Station.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says the man took advantage of a situation created by COVID-19 whereby more than 3,000 officers are on the ground.

Tudravu says they want to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

“Our internal investigation is going on to just try and see what went wrong and then get it improved.”

Tudravu says he is not ruling out the failure of a proper staff audit during this period.