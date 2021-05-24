Informal settlements seek counselling

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many families with the number of daily COVID infections increasing.

This has become the cause of concern for many people’s mental health.

Empower Pacific Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says the number of parents seeking counseling now has increased to at least 20 per week and many of those calling in are from the Central and Western Division.

She says Fijians are calling in from various informal settlements seeking counseling.

“These are like some very uncertain situations right now, and of course it is chaos and chaos where we are unable to manage our behaviour, feelings and emotions.”

She says this increasing number of deaths has traumatized individuals and as such, they have been providing psycho-social support to these people, particularly in the Central division.

Counsellors have urged Fijians to reach out for help if they are facing any mental health issues so that they can be guided.

Close to 2,600 Fijians have sought counseling services due to fear and anxiety.

