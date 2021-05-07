Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji CDC staff breached protocol to meet girlfriend|Informal sector worst affected by the pandemic|Ministry concludes vaccination drive in Vanua Levu|Australia renders assistance to Fiji |Police to shut down non-compliant supermarkets | 20,000 requests for food rations|30 people arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions|FCCC records spike in rent increment complaints|FNPF extends lockdown relief|COVID-19 amplifies LGBTIQ person’s vulnerability|Four more test positive|Makoi a priority for Police|Police close down construction site|Essential businesses may qualify for movement pass|Fijians receive food rations|FCCC warns supermarkets against unethical selling practices|Senior police officers visit checkpoints|Supermarkets warned to stop conditional selling|Nawamagi Village takes proactive measures|PM commends villages as Suva and Nausori told to follow rules|Ration packs requests coming in|Food ration helpline activated|86 arrests in 24 hours|Police to come down hard on Fijians for COVID breach|Cargo shipment under strict protocols|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Informal sector worst affected by the pandemic

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 17, 2021 4:48 pm
United Nations Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha

People in the informal sector are the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fijians involved in informal work or trade don’t have access to services enjoyed by the formal sector.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha, says they are exploring ways to assist those in the grey economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“What we need to do is to find a way to make sure that those who are currently in the informal sector are able to become formalized and to be recognized and become part of the social protection scheme that countries have.”

Samarasinha says it is critical to get these people into the formal sector.

“We have seen that it’s worse on those who work in the informal sector. Much worse than those who have a steady jobs. That’s the medium term solution is to ensure they come in to the formal space and that they are actually accounted. They will then be able to access the social protection that the state provides.”

He adds that the informal economy does not have access to life savings hindering their ability to seek certain relief services during this pandemic.

The United Nations is working with Government to assist those in the informal sector to ensure they too are well looked after during this pandemic.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.