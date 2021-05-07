Informal sector worst affected by the pandemic

People in the informal sector are the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fijians involved in informal work or trade don’t have access to services enjoyed by the formal sector.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha, says they are exploring ways to assist those in the grey economy.

“What we need to do is to find a way to make sure that those who are currently in the informal sector are able to become formalized and to be recognized and become part of the social protection scheme that countries have.”

Samarasinha says it is critical to get these people into the formal sector.

“We have seen that it’s worse on those who work in the informal sector. Much worse than those who have a steady jobs. That’s the medium term solution is to ensure they come in to the formal space and that they are actually accounted. They will then be able to access the social protection that the state provides.”

He adds that the informal economy does not have access to life savings hindering their ability to seek certain relief services during this pandemic.

The United Nations is working with Government to assist those in the informal sector to ensure they too are well looked after during this pandemic.