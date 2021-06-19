Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border|Vaccination Campaign in Nadi suspended|Alleged restaurant thief charged|Hot Bread Kitchen closes branch on Butt Street as precaution|Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong|CWM Hospital now a COVID-care facility|Reckless gatherings can result in super spreader event|COVID-19 testing ramped up|PM urges Fijians not to be swayed by pretenders|Health Ministry headquarters to resume operation today|Stop discouraging people from getting vaccinated: Tudravu|FCCC expands its manpower|FEMAT field hospital near completion|Nalotawa people provide assistance to affected families|Vuisiga village in Naitasiri currently on lockdown|47 arrested for breaching curfew and health measures|Visitors not allowed into PRB estates|COVID patient dies from unrelated conditions|Auditor General not following the law|Over 1200 police personnel man checkpoints|AstraZeneca vaccine is safe: Dr Fong|Physical distancing challenges at Sawani border|Zero arrests in Central and Eastern divisions|Growing demand for re-zoning of cane farms|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 7, 2021 4:23 am

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong believes Fiji is heading towards a peak with high numbers of COVID-19 infections.

Dr Fong says the Ministry expects more days of high numbers of confirmed cases and more hospitalizations are expected as severe cases of the virus develop.

He says pandemics usually start slow but eventually reach an acute stage, and with the significant community transmissions, the Ministry need to relook at strategies in terms of the spread and how they respond.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says they will be working with the World Health Organization to reassess the status of COVID-19 in the country.

“That is why we are looking at other donors. We are also looking at field hospitals and we are also responding with escalating screening. I personally feel that we are going to start hitting the acutely ascending phase of our epidemic. This is what usually happens in this type of pandemic.”

The Ministry is responding on the basis that the spread of the virus is escalating.

The Permanent Secretary says Fiji is now testing at the highest rate in Oceania.

He adds Fiji has never been more equipped than today to confront an outbreak.

Dr Fong is urging Fijians to take the health measures seriously as we cannot wait for more record-breaking days of case numbers.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.