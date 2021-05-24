Home

Indoor gatherings poses high risk

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 29, 2021 10:44 am
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong [right] at Albert Park yesterday.

Indoor gatherings is a cause of concern for the Ministry of Health as it poses a high risk for COVID-19 transmission.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are looking at putting countermeasures on such gatherings.

Large gatherings are being held across the country as people are celebrating the festive season with their loved ones.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says the immediate base measures that the Ministry is looking at reintroducing are reducing capacity in buildings and a more stringent masking mandate.

“I think the worst one at the moment that we can define are the gatherings in sheds, where people are sitting very close to each other, even though there are no walls, the fact that they are sitting very close to each other and if are eating and drinking, you can’t put a mask on, so it seems to be the biggest area of concern and to apply a mandate that can work there is to reduce the number of people that can gather.”

People turned up in numbers at various picnic spots over the Christmas long weekend, but Dr. Fong says these gatherings pose less risk due to open space when compared to indoor get-togethers.


People turned up in numbers at various picnic spots over the Christmas long weekend

