Indonesia commends Fiji’s effort in containing COVID-19

Indonesia will continue to support Fiji’s national response to fight the burden of COVID-19 and climate induced challenges.

The message was conveyed by the Indonesian Ambassador to Fiji, Benyamin Scott Carnadi, who reiterated the importance of global solidarity to overcome the current challenges incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carnadi applauded the Fijian Government’s prompt response towards containing the virus.

In reaffirming Indonesia’s commitment to its cooperation with Fiji, Ambassador Carnadi says his country will continue to work with Fiji in progressively achieving the common vision on rebuilding resilience and advancing SDG’s.

He says Indonesia is grateful to have assisted Fiji last month through providing relief supplies worth $300,000 for TC Harold rehabilitation efforts.

The Ambassador says they will continue to work with the relevant agencies and support the rebuilding strategies and programs.

Indonesia and Fiji established diplomatic relations in 1974.

A key feature of the relations is through the Indonesia-Fiji Preferential Trade Arrangement which is a mutually agreed framework to strengthen the bilateral trade and economic relations and boost business networking between the two nations.