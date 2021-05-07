Home

Individual travelled to Labasa in containment breach

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 18, 2021 8:35 pm
This resulted in a temporary cordoning off of the Labasa Hospital as well as a community in the greater Labasa area.

It’s been revealed that an individual moved out of a containment area and managed to travel to the Northern Division.

This was confirmed by Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, when asked about an individual presented a false positive result for COVID-19 in Labasa.

Dr Fong was reluctant to reveal further details but did confirm that the matter is being investigated.



