Individual travelled to Labasa in containment breach

It’s been revealed that an individual moved out of a containment area and managed to travel to the Northern Division.

This was confirmed by Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, when asked about an individual presented a false positive result for COVID-19 in Labasa.

Dr Fong was reluctant to reveal further details but did confirm that the matter is being investigated.

This resulted in a temporary cordoning off of the Labasa Hospital as well as a community in the greater Labasa area.