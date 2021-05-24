Home

India reassures assistance for Fiji

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 14, 2021 6:49 am
Palaniswamy Karthigeyan

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji has assured that the Indian government is ready to assist Fiji to overcome the challenges faced by the current outbreak.

Palaniswamy Karthigeyan says they are ready to share their expertise if requested.

Karthigeyan says they have been working closely with the Fijian authorities.

“In terms of essential drugs, medicines and PPEs, and equipment’s we are working closely with the Fijian government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There are some ongoing discussions with regards to some immediate supplies”.

He adds the COVID-19 pandemic requires a global response.

The High Commissioner has assured that they will stand by Fiji in difficult time.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan says discussions are currently underway with India.

“I had chaired a meeting with all our bilateral partners in terms of the need to battle COVID-19. In that, there is a list and we have shared with all our development partners so we are hoping that we will be assisted in that regard”.

India had provided 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March to support our vaccination roll-out.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.