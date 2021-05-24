Home

India maintains commitment to help Fiji

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 4:15 pm

The Indian Government is providing online courses and training for Fijian scholarship recipients unable to travel to India due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan says once some normalcy is achieved, they will re-open admissions for new students.

Karthigeyan says they have modified some courses to meet the needs of Fijian students.

“Already there is an end number of courses that have been modified specially to be offered on the digital platform. These are massive open courses that are tailor-made based on the requirements of countries like Fiji.”

India, being one of Fiji’s largest development partners has maintained its commitment to help and the High Commissioner has assured that they will stand by Fiji in difficult times.

