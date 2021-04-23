India in chaos, Fijians need to listen and adhere

The World Health Organization says Fijians need to start listening to all advisory and take action immediately to safeguard themselves from the B1617 variant of COVID-19.

This call comes as the variant, which has its origins in India, has claimed over 200,000 lives and 3,286 having died in the last 24 hours in India.

As this happens, WHO Acting Head of the Pacific, Doctor Akeem Ali, says Fijians need take heed and work to protect themselves.

“It’s not a matter that we can take lightly. It tells us that we need to be prepared, it tells us to be attentive to the directions, and instructions and the advice given by the government. It tells us that we need to ensure that we hen we start our public health measures, we do them efficiently and effectively and we need the community for this. When we say stay at home, it means stay at home, when we say wear mask, it does mean wear mask.”

The need for beds, ventilators and other equipment to fight the virus has become paramount, and Doctor Ali says they stand ready to assist.

“We have worked hard with the Ministry to prepare for this kind of eventuality. We were hoping obviously that we would not get to this stage. The Ministry does have ventilators already in hospitals and some in reserves and WHO have a very marginal stock as well that we have kept in reserve for urgent support. However if the need arises for more than what we currently have, we would at WHO would definitely be ready to step in and support the Fiji government and it has enough equipment, be it ventilators, oxygen concentrators or other items are ready for use in care of patients.”

While our health officials are working hard to prevent the virus from crippling Fiji and her people, FBC News continues to notice people not wearing face mask in public places.

We remind you that this variant spreads through the air and through tiny droplets that pass from person-to-person within a close distance –– droplets that, if left unmasked and non-distant.