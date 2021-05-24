Increasing number of severe cases in the West

The Ministry of Health is recording increasing numbers of people with severe disease, and deaths in the West.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the seven-day average of new cases per day is 997 cases per day or 1127 cases per million population per day.

Doctor Fong says the daily case numbers remain high, and daily test positivity remains high, indicating ongoing widespread community transmission in the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 32.1 %.

A total of 289,980 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April .

2743 tests have been reported for August 4th.

A total of 5,502 individuals were screened and 640 swabbed at the stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 416,644 individuals screened and 74,533 swabbed to date.

As of 5th August, the mobile screening teams screened a total of 2,300 individuals and swabbed 186.

This brings our cumulative total to 778,334 individuals screened and 68,648 swabbed by our mobile teams.

The Permanent Secretary says as of 5th August, 504,695 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 170,901 have received their second doses.

This means that 86% of the target population have received at least one dose and 29.1% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

