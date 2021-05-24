Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong

Fiji’s worsening COVID-19 Delta outbreak is claiming the lives of elderly and vulnerable Fijians in the communities.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says since the beginning of the outbreak, the Ministry has been urging younger generations to look after the elderly and adhere to all the protocols to keep their loved ones safe.

Dr Fong says the increasing number of COVID-19 death is concerning with the majority being above the age of 50.

“Unfortunately, there are not many people that could understand the kind of message we were trying to send out and this is the result of that.”

Dr Fong confirms the elderly were at low risk of getting the virus.

“Those who are at low risk of acquiring the disease are being transmitted the diseases too. The fact is that these people are at the highest risk of suffering the worse consequences of the disease.”

The oldest person to die due to COVID-19 in Fiji was 102-years-old whereas the youngest is an 11-month-old.

