Increasing COVID death worries MOH

Viti Levu remains at the mercy of coronavirus, and this is concerning for the Ministry of Health as 252 lives have been claimed due to the infection.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the ministry has the capacity in the morgues to cater for the increased deaths.

The Health Ministry has been registering COVID deaths in the Western Division too.

Article continues after advertisement

“We actually do have a lot more capacity to keep dead bodies and for morgue services to expand.”

Doctor Fong adds these are trying times and most of the families take time to sort out burials.

“I have got a group of people who do burial coordination. They have a process to call families and help them navigate the process of closure around that time of grief.”

Chief medical advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says they are working with contracted mortuary operators and are also setting up services to ensure people get equal access to the help that they need.

“In terms of health services, all our major health facilities remain fully functional in all divisions providing emergence services, admissions, and inpatient care for COVID and Non-COVID patients.”

Doctor Tudravu says the main challenge is in admission facilities for positive cases, and the Ministry is working with the community and other government agencies to set up additional venues.