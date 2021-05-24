Home

Increasing COVID cases with severe diseases are concerning

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 3, 2021 3:00 pm

The Health Ministry has confirmed that the 7-day average of new cases per day has increased to 330 cases per day or 372 cases per million population.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says they expect an increase in the number of cases and at the same time, seeing increasing numbers of people with severe disease, and more deaths, particularly in the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Doctor Fong adds it’s a concern to see people with severe diseases that come to a medical facility in the late stages of their illness.

He also highlighted that it’s sad seeing people with the severe disease die at home or on the way to the hospital before medical teams have a chance to administer what could potentially be a lifesaving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Ministry says 315,989 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 51, 408 have got their second doses.

This means that 54 percent of the target population has received at least one dose and 8.8 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

